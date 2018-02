Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc:

* KBRWYLE SIGNS CONTRACT TO BECOME A MAJOR SERVICES PROVIDER FOR AUSTRALIAN DOD

* KBR INC - ‍REVENUE RELATED TO PROJECT WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR‘S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS​

* KBR INC - ‍NEW CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR INITIAL FIVE YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING FEBRUARY 1, 2018 WITH OPTIONS FOR AN ADDITIONAL SIX YEARS​