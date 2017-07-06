FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBRwyle to provide technical services for DOD missile defense systems
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-KBRwyle to provide technical services for DOD missile defense systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc

* Kbrwyle to provide technical services for dod missile defense systems

* Kbr inc - kbr’s global government services business, kbrwyle, has been awarded a $48 million three-year follow-on task order

* Kbr inc - revenue associated with project is estimated to be usd $48 million

* Kbr - revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for kbr’s government services business segment in q2 2017

* Kbr inc - kbrwyle, has been awarded a $48 million three-year follow-on task order by u.s. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

