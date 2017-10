Oct 18 (Reuters) - KBR Inc:

* KBRwyle wins navy base operating support contract, grows core business

* KBR Inc- ‍contract will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR’s government services business segment in Q4 of 2017​

* KBR - ‍co's global government services business, awarded contract modification by naval facilities engineering command, Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia​