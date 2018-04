April 17 (Reuters) - KBS Fashion Group Ltd:

* KBS FASHION GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT TO OPEN AMAZON AND ALIBABA EXPRESS ONLINE STORES

* KBS FASHION GROUP LTD - ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

* KBS FASHION GROUP - CHINA-BASED UNIT, HONGRI (FUJIAN) SPORTS GOODS CO. ENTERED COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH HANGZHOU SI TENG INTERNET TECHNOLOGY CO