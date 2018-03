Kbs Fashion Group Ltd:

* KBS FASHION GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES A NEW LONG TERM CONTRACT

* KBS FASHION - ESTIMATED THAT PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL GENERATE ADDITIONAL RMB 25 MILLION OF REVENUE IN 2018

* KBS FASHION GROUP SAYS ITS CHINA-BASED SUBSIDIARY, KAI XIN ENTERED LONG TERM STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HANGZHOU ZHI YIN APPAREL CLOTHES CO