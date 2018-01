Jan 25 (Reuters) - KBS Fashion Group Ltd:

* KBS FASHION GROUP- DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS, XIAOWEN ZHENG TENDERED HIS RESIGNATIONS AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* KBS FASHION GROUP LTD - AS A RESULT OF ZHENG‘S RESIGNATION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN

* KBS FASHION GROUP LTD - KEYAN YAN, CHAIRMAN OF KBS, WAS APPOINTED BY BOARD AS COMPANY'S CEO AND PRESIDENT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY