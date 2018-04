April 23 (Reuters) - Whitestone REIT:

* KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT - RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES

* KBS - OWN APPROXIMATELY 9.61% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF WHITESTONE REIT