BRIEF-Kcap Financial announces Q3 earnings per share $0.02
#Funds News
November 7, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Kcap Financial announces Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kcap Financial Inc

* Kcap Financial, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kcap Financial Inc - ‍Net asset value per share of $4.95 as of September 30, 2017, compared with $5.10 at June 30, 2017​

* Kcap Financial Inc - ‍Net investment income for Q3 was approximately $2.5 million compared with approximately $2.6 million last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

