BRIEF-KCC Estimates Cristobal Insured Losses Will Be Close To $150 Mln

June 10 (Reuters) - KAREN CLARK & COMPANY

* ESTIMATES THAT THE INSURED LOSS FROM TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL BE CLOSE TO $150 MILLION

* KCC CRISTOBAL ESTIMATE INCLUDES PRIVATELY INSURED WIND AND STORM SURGE DAMAGE TO RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, AUTOMOBILES

* KCC SAYS RESTORING POWER AFTER TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL DAMAGE HAS BEEN COMPLICATED BY RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* KCC SAYS NO MAJOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE EXPECTED FROM CRISTOBAL’S MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS, BUT POWER OUTAGES REPORTED IN MISSISSIPPI, LOUISIANA, ALABAMA