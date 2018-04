BRIEF-KCI FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 89 Mln Zlotys

April 30 (Reuters) - KCI SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY NET LOSS OF 89.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF 133.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* CO BOOKED 132.4 MILLION ZLOTYS RELATED TO IMPAIRMENTS AND RESERVES IN ITS PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR 2017 (VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS LAST YEAR)

* THE CONDUCTED IMPAIRMENT TESTS AMONG OTHERS HAVE INDICATED “SIGNIFICANT” LOSS OF VALUE OF ‘RZECZPOSPOLITA’

