BRIEF-KCOM Says On Track To Deliver Overall FY EBITDA Performance Slightly Ahead Of Board's Expectation

Jan 29 (Reuters) - KCOM Group Plc:

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVERALL EBITDA PERFORMANCE THAT IS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF BOARD‘S EXPECTATION, AND A REVENUE PERFORMANCE SLIGHTLY BEHIND, FOR FY

* ‍HULL AND EAST YORKSHIRE CONTINUES TO ENJOY A SUCCESSFUL YEAR, WITH REVENUE TRACKING IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* GARY YOUNG, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT RESPONSIBLE FOR HULL AND EAST YORKSHIRE, IS LEAVING GROUP TO PURSUE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)