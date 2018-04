April 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KDDI CORP EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT OF MORE THAN 1 TRILLION YEN IN FY18 - NIKKEI

* NTT DOCOMO SEEN LIFTING FY18 OPERATING PROFIT TO ABOUT 980 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* NTT DOCOMO FY18 OPERATING REVENUE LIKELY ROSE TO 4.75 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text (s.nikkei.com/2Ke8HTL) Further company coverage: