Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KDDI‘S PROFIT FOR APRIL-DEC PERIOD LIKELY ROSE SLIGHTLY, TO ROUGHLY 790 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* KDDI'S SALES FOR APRIL-DEC PERIOD PROBABLY GREW SLIGHTLY FROM 3.52 TRILLION YEN A YEAR BEFORE - NIKKEI