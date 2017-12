BRIEF-Keane Group Amends Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc:

* KEANE ANNOUNCES AMENDED ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* KEANE GROUP INC - ‍NEW ABL FACILITY EXPANDS COMPANY‘S TOTAL AVAILABILITY BY $150 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF $300 MILLION, SUBJECT TO A BORROWING BASE​

* KEANE GROUP INC - ‍CO‘S ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS NEW ABL FACILITY FOLLOWING AMENDMENT IS APPROXIMATELY $215 MILLION​

* KEANE GROUP - NEW ABL FACILITY ALSO ALLOWS FOR INCREASE IN COMMITMENTS OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MILLION, UP FROM PREVIOUS AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION