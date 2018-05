May 2 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc:

* KEANE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $513 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $502 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVERAGED 26.0 DEPLOYED FLEETS DURING Q1 2018

* ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT PER FLEET IS EXPECTED TO EXIT Q2 OF 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION

* KEANE EXPECTS TO FURTHER RAMP ACTIVITY IN ITS CEMENTING BUSINESS DURING Q2 OF 2018 AND REMAINDER OF YEAR