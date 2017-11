Nov 1 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc -

* Q3 revenue $477.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $491.1 million

* Keane announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Keane Group Inc says ‍revenue for Q4 of 2017 is expected to increase between 5 pct and 15 pct sequentially​

* Expects annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet for portfolio to increase to $16 million-$18 million on exit-rate basis by end of Q4‍​ 2017