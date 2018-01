Jan 11 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc:

* KEANE GROUP SEES REVENUE $498 MILLION TO $500 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31

* KEANE GROUP SEES NET INCOME OF $36.3 MILLION - $41.3 MILLION FOR THREE-MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31 - SEC FILING

* KEANE GROUP SEES COST OF SERVICES $388 MILLION - $390 MILLION FOR THREE-MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $519.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2DkLXhZ] Further company coverage: