BRIEF-Kearny Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

July 28 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny Financial Corp. reports fourth quarter 2017 operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Kearny Financial Corp - Net interest income increased $523,000 to $26.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017 from $26.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Kearny Financial - Net interest margin decreased eight basis points to 2.40% for quarter ended June 30, 2017 from 2.48% for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Kearny Financial - Increased regular quarterly cash dividend to stockholders by $0.01 to $0.03