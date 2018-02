Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kearny Financial Corp:

* KEARNY FINANCIAL SAYS ‍ON FEB 16, 2018, PAUL PARSHALL, STOCKHOLDER OF CLIFTON, FILED PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - SEC FILING

* KEARNY FINANCIAL - ‍PAUL PARSHALL FILED CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CLIFTON, MEMBERS OF CLIFTON'S BOARD & KEARNY ON BEHALF OF CLIFTON'S STOCKHOLDERS​ Source text: (bit.ly/2GwHVDr) Further company coverage: