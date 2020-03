BRIEF-Keck Seng Investments Hong Kong Posts FY Consolidated Profit Attributable HK$5.5 Mln Vs HK$196.6 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Keck Seng Investments Hong Kong Ltd :

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$5.5 MILLION VS HK$196.6 MILLION

* EXPECT EBITDA FOR HOTELS WILL SLOW DOWN IN 2020, OR EVEN SHOW NEGATIVE GROWTH

* A PROLONGED CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON OUR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON PERFORMANCE OF OVERSEAS HOTEL AND PROPERTY RENTAL PORTFOLIO IN 2020

* RENTAL REVENUE FOR RETAIL PROPERTIES WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWNWARDS DUE TO CONCESSIONARY RENTAL RATES FOR 2020