March 30 (Reuters) - Keck Seng Investments Hong Kong Ltd :

* W SAN FRANCISCO, SOFITEL NEW YORK, SHERATON OTTAWA TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT LEAST TO 30 APRIL 2020

* DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT TORONTO AIRPORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPS OF HOTELS AT LEAST TO 30 APRIL

* WOULD NOT PRECLUDE POSSIBILITY OF GROUP'S HOTELS IN ASIA ADOPTING PROCEDURES OF FULL OR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPS