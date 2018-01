Jan 4 (Reuters) - Keck Seng (Malaysia) Bhd:

* ‍DEC FFB PRODUCTION 3,637.90 METRIC TONNES​

* DEC PALM OIL PRODUCTION OF 4,773.17 METRIC TONNES ; DEC PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION OF 1,539.76‍​ METRIC TONNES Source: bit.ly/2lUmuDp Further company coverage: