April 1 (Reuters) - Keck Seng (Malaysia) Bhd:

* OPERATIONS OF DOUBLETREE BY HILTON HOTEL ALANA WAIKIKI BEACH (HAWAII) TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* OPERATIONS OF SPRINGHILL SUITES NEW YORK MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (NEW YORK) TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* OPERATIONS OF DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT TORONTO AIRPORT AND CONFERENCE CENTRE (TORONTO) TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE