BRIEF-Kee Holdings enters disposal agreement with Grandcheer Ltd

July 18 (Reuters) - Kee Holdings Co Ltd:

* Company and Grandcheer Limited entered into disposal agreement

* Pursuant to deal Grandcheer agreed to purchase sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target company, and sale loan

* Group will record a gain of approximately HK$6.1 million as a result of disposal

* Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$100 million

* Announces disposal of entire equity interest in neo ocean ventures limited