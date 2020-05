May 4 (Reuters) - Keen Ocean International Holding Ltd :

* EXPECT LOSS FOR Q1 2020 OF ABOUT HK$2.2 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 SINCE JAN

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CAUSING SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SALES