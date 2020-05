May 19 (Reuters) - KEFI Minerals PLC:

* APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM NATIONAL BANK OF ETHIOPIA FOR PROPOSED DEBT FINANCE

* ETHIOPIA’S CENTRAL BANK, APPROVED SIGNED TERM SHEETS WITH PROJECT FINANCE BANKS

* PROJECT FINANCE BANKS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE LONG TERM DEVELOPMENT DEBT FINANCE TO CO'S TULU KAPI GOLD PROJECT