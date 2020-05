May 11 (Reuters) - KEFI Minerals PLC:

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - CONDITIONAL PLACINGS TO RAISE £3.7 MILLION

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - RAISED £3.7 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES, VIA PLACING OF 569.2 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF CO

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - PLACING PROCEEDS WILL PROVIDE CO WITH FUNDS TO ENABLE CLOSING OF $260 MILLION PROJECT FINANCING OF CO'S TULU KAPI GOLD PROJECT