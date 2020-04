April 24 (Reuters) - KEFI Minerals PLC:

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - REMAINS FOCUSED ON PREPARATIONS AND FINANCE MILESTONES TO ENABLE MAJOR SITE ACTIVITIES TO START AT TULU KAPI FROM OCTOBER 2020

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - COVID-19 HAS TO DATE HAD NO DISCERNIBLE IMPACT ON PROJECT COSTS.

* KEFI MINERALS PLC - GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK FOR PROJECT NOW APPEARS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN US$1,098/OZ ASSUMED FOR DETERMINING ORE RESERVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: