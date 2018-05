May 8 (Reuters) - Keg Royalties Income Fund:

* THE KEG ROYALTIES INCOME FUND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GROSS SALES REPORTED BY 103 KEG RESTAURANTS IN ROYALTY POOL WERE $161.96 MILLION FOR QUARTER, UP 5.1% FROM LAST YEAR

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES INCREASED BY 1.6% IN CANADA AND BY 5.4% IN UNITED STATES