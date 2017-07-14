FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keihanshin Building to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
July 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Keihanshin Building to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Keihanshin Building Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 7th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2027 and coupon rate 0.47 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue unsecured 8th series corporate bonds worth 5 billion yen

* Says maturity date July 21, 2032 and coupon rate 0.74 percent per annum

* Says payment date on July 21

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as main underwriter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SgtN5y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

