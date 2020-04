BRIEF-Keller Group Sees Swift Deterioration In Activity During March Second Half

April 23 (Reuters) - Keller Group PLC:

* KELLER GROUP PLC - SAW A SWIFT DETERIORATION IN ACTIVITY DURING SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* KELLER GROUP PLC - MARCH RESULT WAS LESS IMPACTED THAN EXPECTED AND PERFORMANCE FOR QUARTER AS A WHOLE WAS BETTER THAN OUR EXPECTATIONS

* KELLER GROUP PLC - SHORT TERM TRADING OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* KELLER GROUP PLC - TRADING IN APRIL REMAINS MIXED, WITH APAC AND EMEA CURRENTLY IMPACTED MORE THAN NORTH AMERICA,

* KELLER GROUP PLC - AT END OF MARCH 2020, OUR NET DEBT WAS £251M, ON A BANK COVENANT IAS 17 BASIS, EQUATING TO A NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO OF 1.3X

* KELLER GROUP PLC - REMAINS TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* KELLER GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS BRAZILIAN ENTITY, TECNOGEO, AND ITS SUCCESSFUL EXIT FROM BRAZILIAN MARKET

* KELLER GROUP PLC - SALE OF BRAZILIAN ENTITY FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF BRL15M

* KELLER GROUP PLC - SALE OF BRAZILIAN ENTITY WILL RESULT IN A SMALL NON-UNDERLYING LOSS ON DISPOSAL FOR GROUP.

* KELLER GROUP PLC - WILL KEEP APPROPRIATENESS OF PAYING FINAL DIVIDEND UNDER REVIEW