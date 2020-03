BRIEF-Keller Says Trading Jan And Feb Largely Unaffected By Covid-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Keller Group PLC:

* KELLER GROUP PLC - STATEMENT ON THE BUSINESS IMPACT OF THE COVID-19

* KELLER GROUP PLC - TRADING IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY WAS LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 AND WAS MARGINALLY AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS.

* KELLER GROUP - IN LATE MARCH, MARKET CONDITIONS DETERIORATED SWIFTLY, IMPACTED TRADING, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WITHIN OUR EMEA DIVISION

* KELLER GROUP PLC - IN OUR APAC DIVISION, UP UNTIL NOW TRADING HAS BEEN ONLY MODERATELY IMPACTED

* KELLER GROUP PLC - TRADING OUTLOOK HAS BECOME UNCERTAIN.

* KELLER GROUP PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.