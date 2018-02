Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG CO SAYS ON FEB 16, CO ANNOUNCED THAT PAUL NORMAN WOULD BE RETIRING FROM CO TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES - SEC FILING‍​

* SAYS ‍NORMAN WILL REMAIN WITH CO THROUGH APRIL 1, TO ASSIST CO WITH TRANSITIONING KELLOGG NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS IN ORDERLY MANNER​

* SAYS ‍UNTIL NORMAN'S SUCCESSOR IS NAMED, KELLOGG NORTH AMERICA BUSINESS WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO STEVE CAHILLANE​