FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co - size of the board will be increased from 13 to 14 members

* Kellogg - Steve Cahillane’s annual compensation includes annual base salary of $1.3 million

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane’s annual compensation includes target annual incentive under annual incentive plan of 150% of annual base salary

* Kellogg Co - ‍Cahillane's annual compensation includes target annual long-term equity grant of $7 million for 2018‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2wZlQrM) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.