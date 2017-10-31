BRIEF-Kellogg Company reports 2017 third quarter diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Company reports 2017 third quarter results

* Kellogg Co - qtrly ‍​ reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

* Kellogg Co - qtrly ‍​ comparable diluted earnings per share $ 1.05

* Kellogg Co - reaffirmed its financial outlook for the full year 2017‍​

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Morning foods reported net sales $‍​710 million versus $733 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly reported net sales $3,273 ‍mln

* Kellogg Co - qtrly U.S. Snacks reported net sales $760‍​ million versus $796 million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly comparable net sales $3,221‍​ million

* Kellogg Co - qtrly operating profit margin expansion got an added boost from transition out of direct-store delivery‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $3.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $12.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kellogg co - qtrly sales were reduced Y-O-Y by list-price adjustment & impacts from transitioning out of DSD in U.S. Snacks

* Kellogg co - qtrly sales remained pressured by “softness” in the health and wellness segment of the cereal category in the U.S.

* Kellogg co - recorded pre-tax mark-to-market charges of $104 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)