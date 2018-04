April 27 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG COMPANY DECLARES REGULAR DIVIDEND OF $0.54 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 4% DIVIDEND INCREASE

* KELLOGG - PLANS TO INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PERCENT TO $0.56/SHARE BEGINNING WITH Q3 2018 Source text: [prn.to/2r1DP0W] Further company coverage: