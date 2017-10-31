FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- Q3 benefited from some DSD-related shipments that were expected to come in Q2
October 31, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Kellogg on conf call- Q3 benefited from some DSD-related shipments that were expected to come in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* On conf call- Eggo had Q3 share gains on removal of artificial colors and flavors and success of disney shaped waffles‍​

* On conf call- Eggo also benefited from the exit of a competitor

* Cereal is a tough category right now but we have a stronger commercial plan in place, particularly as we get to 2018

* Net sales in Q3 picked up about a percentage point from trade inventory build ahead of hurricanes

* Also benefited from some DSD-related shipments that we expected to come in Q2

* Gave customers list price adjustment in Q3 as we no longer provide services of ordering, warehousing delivery and stocking Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

