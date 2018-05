BRIEF-Kellogg Posts Qtrly Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.27

May 3 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

* QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.30 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES

* KELLOGG - ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA.

* INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MILLION VERSUS $3,248 MILLION LAST YEAR

* WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

* QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MILLION VERSUS $795 MILLION

* QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MILLION VERSUS $708 MILLION

* EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: