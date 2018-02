BRIEF-Kellogg Says Co Entered Into Unsecured 5-Year Credit Agreement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG SAYS ‍ON JAN 30, CO ENTERED INTO UNSECURED 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 30, 2018​ - SEC FILING

* KELLOGG - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO NEW CREDIT FACILITY, CO TERMINATED EXISTING FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEB 28, 2014​

* KELLOGG CO - ‍NEW FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY ALLOWS CO TO BORROW, ON A REVOLVING CREDIT BASIS UP TO US $1.5 BILLION

* KELLOGG-ALSO ENTERED INTO UNSECURED 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 30; FACILITY ALLOWS CO TO BORROW, ON REVOLVING CREDIT BASIS UP TO $1 BILLION