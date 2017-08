July 12 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Kellogg says on July 10 Kellogg Funding Co Llc entered into amendment to its previously disclosed receivables purchase agreement, dated July 13, 2016

* Kellogg Co - amendment extends scheduled termination date of receivables securitization program to July 12, 2018 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: