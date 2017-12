BRIEF-Kellogg Says On Dec 21, Unit Notified Coöperatieve Rabobank That Would Wind-Down Disclosed Accounts Receivable Securitization Program

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* KELLOGG SAYS ON DEC 21, UNIT NOTIFIED COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK THAT WOULD WIND-DOWN DISCLOSED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* KELLOGG - WIND-DOWN WILL COMMENCE DEC 29, NO NEW RECEIVABLES WILL BE SOLD INTO ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM AFTER DEC 28

* KELLOGG-TERMINATING ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM ON DECLINING CUSTOMER INTEREST IN EXTENDED-TERMS PROGRAM,ACCOUNTING GUIDELINES‍​ CHANGES

* KELLOGG SAYS TERMINATING ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON CO'S CASH FLOW Source text: (bit.ly/2CbIRMl) Further company coverage: