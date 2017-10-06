FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kellogg to acquire Chicago Bar Company, maker of RXBAR
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Kellogg to acquire Chicago Bar Company, maker of RXBAR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co:

* Kellogg Co - ‍that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago Bar Company LLC, maker of RXBAR​

* Kellogg Co - ‍purchase price is $600 million, or approximately $400 million net of tax benefits​

* Kellogg Co - ‍excluding one-time costs, acquisition is expected to be immaterial to eps in 2017 and 2018​

* Kellogg Co - ‍RXBAR to continue to operate independently as a standalone business

* Kellogg Co - from deal ‍expect multiple on projected 2018 ebitda to be in range of 12-14x, inclusive of tax benefits to purchase price​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

