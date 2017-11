Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kelly Services Inc

* Kelly services(r) reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Kelly services inc - ‍revenue for q3 of 2017 totaled $1.3 billion, a 6.5% increase, or 5.3% in constant currency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )