Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kelso Technologies Inc

* Kelso Technologies Inc announces non-brokered private placement

* Kelso Technologies Inc - ‍Arranged to raise up to $2.5 million cad by way of a non-brokered private placement of 5 million units at a price of $0.50 per unit​

* Kelso Technologies Inc - ‍Proceeds of private placement will be used to complete product development, establish supply chains for new products​