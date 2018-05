May 9 (Reuters) - Kelso Technologies Inc:

* KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY REVENUES $2.5 MILLION VERSUS $1.6 MILLION

* KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01