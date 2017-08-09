FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14

* Quarterly revenue c$60.1 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - board of directors has agreed to increase 2017 capital expenditure budget by a net $10.0 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly combined average daily production 20,684 boe/d versus 20,208 boe/d​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - total exploration and development capital expenditures planned for 2017 are $191.0 million versus previously $173.0 million

* Kelt Exploration Ltd qtrly ‍production per million common shares 118 boe/d versus 116 boe/d​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - average production during Q2 of 2017 was below original estimates as third party outages and downtime exceeded expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.