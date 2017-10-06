BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt provides gas marketing update and announces flow-through equity financing

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - ‍has determined to issue, by way of a non-brokered private placement, 1.4 million common shares at price of $7.75 per share​

* Kelt Exploration - subscribed to TransCanada Corp’s Dawn long term fixed price service and in addition, entered into various natural gas sales contracts​

* Kelt Exploration Ltd - ‍currently has approximately 4.8 MMCF/D of gas production behind pipe in British Columbia awaiting new compression​