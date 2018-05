BRIEF-Kelt Reports Q1 FFO Per Share C$0.25

May 9 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd:

* KELT REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.25

* FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018 OF $215.0 MILLION

* HAS NOT CHANGED ITS 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 28,500 TO 29,500 BOE PER DAY

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET BY $65.0 MILLION

* WELL POSITIONED FINANCIALLY TO EXECUTE ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM DURING REMAINDER OF 2018

* CURRENTLY UNHEDGED IN 2018

* QTRLY COMBINED AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 26,978 BOE/D VERSUS 20,204 BOE/D