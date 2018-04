BRIEF-KEMC Fund IV Gp, Llc Reports 8.1 Pct Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc As Of March 26, 2018 SEC Filing‍​

April 5 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS ACQUIRED CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ SHARES IN THE BELIEF THAT THE SHARES ARE UNDERVALUED AND ARE AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT

* KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES

* CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL

* BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE

* KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD EXIT PART OF EAGLE FORD POSITION & USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF COMMON STOCK

* BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER

* BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER

* IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO