Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kemet Corp:

* KEMET REPORTS PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q3 SALES $306.4 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY QTRLY ‍GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF 30.2% UP 490 BASIS POINTS VERSUS SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​